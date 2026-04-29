TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Republicans are moving quickly to redraw the state’s congressional map before the 2026 midterms, advancing a Gov. Ron DeSantis-backed proposal that GOP leaders believe could deliver the party as many as four additional seats in Congress.

The effort began Tuesday inside the Capitol, even as more than 100 protesters and voting rights advocates rallied outside, condemning the mid-decade redraw as illegal, politically motivated and harmful to fair representation.

WATCH: DeSantis-backed redistricting plan moves forward as Democrats prepare legal fight

DeSantis-backed redistricting plan moves forward as Democrats prepare legal fight

“It’s illegal, and it’s cheating. It’s cheating,” said Libby Drury, one of the protesters gathered outside the Capitol.

Demonstrators chanted “hands off our maps” as Republican lawmakers inside began the formal process of reviewing the governor’s proposal.

House Speaker Danny Perez said lawmakers have a responsibility to consider the plan now that it has been submitted.

“The governor drew a map, and it is our job to entertain that map, to debate it, to converse it, and to eventually vote on it,” Perez said.

Republicans are moving on an accelerated timeline, with the goal of having maps ready for the governor’s signature as early as Wednesday.

During committee testimony, officials from the Executive Office of the Governor argued the redraw is justified because Florida’s population has grown and because the current congressional map relies too heavily on race.

Jason Poreda, an official with the governor’s office, told lawmakers the new proposal was drafted without taking race into account.

“I drew this map as a race-neutral map without consideration of the race, as you just heard from members,” Poreda said, drawing laughter from some in the room before lawmakers restored order.

Democrats and voting rights groups argue the proposal is an unconstitutional power grab that violates Florida’s Fair Districts Amendment, which prohibits drawing districts to favor or disfavor a political party.

Nikki Fried, chair of the Florida Democratic Party, said opponents are already preparing to challenge the map in court.

“The game plan is lawsuits will start both on the state and the federal level,” Fried said. “The Democratic coalition has been working on this moment since October.”

Attorneys for the governor, meanwhile, signaled they are ready for the legal fight ahead.

“If compliance with the Voting Rights Act or the Florida constitution violates the Equal Protection Clause, again, this is the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, then the Equal Protection Clause prevails,” said attorney Mo Jazil.

The outcome remains uncertain, though any state court challenge could ultimately land before the Florida Supreme Court, where DeSantis has appointed six of the seven justices.

The redistricting push is also crowding out other priorities from the governor’s agenda. The House made clear Tuesday it will not take up DeSantis’ proposed “AI Bill of Rights” or his effort to loosen vaccine rules during the special session.

For now, the fight over Florida’s congressional districts is just beginning — and both sides are preparing for a fast-moving political and legal battle.



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. Capitol Reporter Forrest Saunders is dedicated to sharing your voice with political leaders throughout the state. He works to hold our elected leaders accountable and amplify your concerns. Let Forrest know about the issues you want state leaders to focus on.