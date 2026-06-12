Pulse shooting victims remembered ten years later

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Pulse nightclub mass shooting was ten years ago on June 12. 49 people died and dozens of others were injured, at the nightclub in Orlando.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis directed flags to be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings on June 12 from sunup to sundown in remembrance of the victims.

In March, crews began demolishing the nightclub to make way for a memorial that will pay tribute to the people killed in the attack at the LGBTQ-friendly club nearly a decade ago.

Tampa Bay 28 reporter Annette Guttierez will be at the Pulse Remembrance on July 12 in Orlando.