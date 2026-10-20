Dog trapped in sinkhole saved by fire rescue crews in Florida: CFD

LEVY COUNTY, Fla. — Chiefland Fire Department (CFD) said crews saved a dog trapped in a Levy County sinkhole.

Fire crews responded to 8138 NW 77th Place in Chiefland on Oct. 16 around 6 a.m. after a report of a 10-foot-deep sinkhole with a dog trapped inside.

CFD said a mini excavator was used, but lime rock prevented them from fully reaching the dog. Crews then used tools to chip away the rock to reach the animal.

Chiefland Fire Department

After more than two hours in the hole, the dog's owner began calling the dog and was able to pull her out.

Chiefland Fire Department

The border collie was not injured.