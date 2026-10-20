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Dog trapped in sinkhole saved by fire rescue crews in Florida: CFD

Tampa Bay 28 News Latest Headlines | Oct. 20 8 a.m.
Tampa Bay 28 News Latest Headlines | Oct. 20 8 a.m.
Dog trapped in sinkhole saved by fire rescue crews in Florida: CFD
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LEVY COUNTY, Fla. — Chiefland Fire Department (CFD) said crews saved a dog trapped in a Levy County sinkhole.

Fire crews responded to 8138 NW 77th Place in Chiefland on Oct. 16 around 6 a.m. after a report of a 10-foot-deep sinkhole with a dog trapped inside.

CFD said a mini excavator was used, but lime rock prevented them from fully reaching the dog. Crews then used tools to chip away the rock to reach the animal.

Dog stuck in sinkhole

After more than two hours in the hole, the dog's owner began calling the dog and was able to pull her out.

Dog rescued from sinkhole

The border collie was not injured.

Pasco County mom of 5 takes in 3 children left without food or power whose mother faces neglect charges

Jasmine Young, a mother of 5, opened her home to three neglected girls as their mother faces child neglect charges for leaving them without food, power or water.

Pasco County mom of 5 takes in 3 children whose mother faces neglect charges

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