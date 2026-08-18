Extreme heat with no relief from the rain could have impact on infrastructure

TAMPA, Fla. — It’s not Florida without sweat. The moment you step outside, or when your hands burn when you touch the steering wheel inside your car, you can feel it.

"Yeah, a lot of sweating," said Horace Dawkins, who works outside for Jukie Landscaping LLC.

The heat is nothing new here, but extreme heat with no relief from the rain is a bit different.

If you take a look at the National Weather Service’s Heat-Risk map, most southern states will experience extreme heat Tuesday. Almost all of Florida is highlighted red or magenta, which means major or extreme.

NWS

"[It's] really hot. It kills you," he said. "I have to drink a lot of water, and sometimes I have to take a break in the shade."

That’s exactly what you should do on days like this. The National Weather Service said while extreme heat is rare, it’s a risk for everyone especially if you aren’t hydrated or taking breaks to cool down.

"Dehydration could cause dizziness, weakness, fatigue, even perhaps heat stroke," said Dr. George Vallejo.

You’ll want to drink 6 to 8 cups of water a day. And seek shade or other ways to cool down. A splash pad is a great option for parents with young kids.

“The water is so cold, and we get splashed a lot," said two kids cooling down at a splash pad.

You could also just stay indoors with the AC cranked, but just remember, when it’s this hot outside, heat can impact infrastructure too.

The NWS said power companies may see a significant increase in power grid demand and that can lead to power outages. Also, hospitals may see longer lines in the E.R because of heat-related illness, which could put stress on staff and resources.

Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Greg Dee said it’s not something to take lightly because of the duration — from essentially 9 a.m. until about 8 pm.

The longer we see extreme heat during the daylight hours, the less time the area has to cool down overnight.

Click here to read tips from the American Red Cross on how to combat extreme heat.



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Heather Leigh was born and raised in Tampa Bay. She’s invested in telling stories from Seminole Heights and Ybor City and helping you find affordable childcare. Send Heather a message with any ideas you’d like to share.

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. Heather Leigh was born and raised in Tampa Bay. She’s invested in telling stories from Seminole Heights and Ybor City and helping you find affordable childcare. Send Heather a message with any ideas you’d like to share.