Here is what Florida's newly redesigned driver's license and identification cards will look like

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) said it will begin issuing newly designed Florida driver's license and identification cards starting Sept. 30.
The new licenses and identification cards will be among the most secure over-the-counter identification cards today, FLHSMV said.
The new design will showcase Castillo de San Marcos as the background image on the front of the card. The Florida alligator will also be incorporated into the star at the top of the card.
Bradenton community responds after 20-year-old volleyball star dies from disease that affects 2 in a million
The 20-year-old IMG Academy volleyball star and Under Armour All-American died Sept. 16 after a three-month battle with the rare blood disorder — even though doctors had found her a 100% bone marrow match, her mother, Tanya Mack tells Tampa Bay 28 reporter Haley Zarcone.