Here is what Florida's newly redesigned driver's license and identification cards will look like

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) said it will begin issuing newly designed Florida driver's license and identification cards starting Sept. 30.

The new licenses and identification cards will be among the most secure over-the-counter identification cards today, FLHSMV said.

The new design will showcase Castillo de San Marcos as the background image on the front of the card. The Florida alligator will also be incorporated into the star at the top of the card.