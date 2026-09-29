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Here is what Florida's newly redesigned driver's license and identification cards will look like

People will be able to get their by early November.
This is what the new Florida drivers license looks like
Newly designed Florida driver's license and identification cards to be issued
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TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) said it will begin issuing newly designed Florida driver's license and identification cards starting Sept. 30.

The new licenses and identification cards will be among the most secure over-the-counter identification cards today, FLHSMV said.

The new design will showcase Castillo de San Marcos as the background image on the front of the card. The Florida alligator will also be incorporated into the star at the top of the card.

Bradenton community responds after 20-year-old volleyball star dies from disease that affects 2 in a million

The 20-year-old IMG Academy volleyball star and Under Armour All-American died Sept. 16 after a three-month battle with the rare blood disorder — even though doctors had found her a 100% bone marrow match, her mother, Tanya Mack tells Tampa Bay 28 reporter Haley Zarcone.

20-year-old volleyball star dies from disease that affects 2 in a million

Latest Florida News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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