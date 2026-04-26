FBI seeks help finding missing truck driver last seen at Brevard County rest area

BREVARD CO., Fla. — The FBI’s Tampa office is asking for the public’s help to find a truck driver who disappeared from a Brevard County rest area while transporting vehicles.

Officials said Alejandro Jacomino Gonzalez was last seen April 17 at the I-95 southbound rest area in Grant-Valkaria. Gonzalez was driving a truck hauling cars from Port of Brunswick, Georgia, to Miami.

The truck and some of the vehicles have since been recovered, but Gonzalez remains missing, according to the FBI.

Anyone with information is urged to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit tips online at tips.fbi.gov. The public is also encouraged to share any video or photos taken during the early morning hours of April 17 at the Brevard County rest area.