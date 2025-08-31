FHP asking for the public's help in finding fatal hit-and-run driver

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is asking for the public’s help to identify a fatal hit and run suspect after a woman was killed in Lee County.

According to an FHP report, the suspect vehicle, possibly a white 2014-2021 Toyota Tundra, was traveling westbound on Greenbriar Boulevard, west of Olsen Lane, at about 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 30.

The female pedestrian, 66 of Lehigh Acres, was walking westbound along the north edge of Greenbriar Boulevard.

The right front of the vehicle hit the woman and then fled. She died at the scene, according to FHP.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol or Crimestoppers at 1-800-780-8477.

If the information you provide to Crimestoppers is helpful and leads to an arrest, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $3,000.