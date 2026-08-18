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Firefighters rescue two beached manatees: NSBFD

The New Smyrna Beach Fire Department responded to reports of beached manatees in Smyrna Dunes Park. VIDEO/NEW SMYRNA BEACH FIRE DEPARTMENT
Manatee rescue
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NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FLA. — New Smyrna Beach Fire Department (NSBFD) firefighters were able to rescue two manatees that beached themselves, officials said.

NSBFD responded to reports of beached manatees in Smyrna Dunes Park.

As the tide came in, the crew was able to assist the stranded animals.

Initial reports from beachgoers were received around 2 p.m. on Monday before the fire department was made aware, and arrived around 10:30 p.m.

Both manatees were successfully returned to the water and both swam away.

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