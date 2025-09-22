Florida AG announces launch of online portal to report extremism

State Attorney General Uthmeier announced the launch of an online portal which he says will identify and combat politically motivated violence.

The Florida AG said the online portal allows the public to submit screenshots, videos, and other evidence of threats of violent extremism directly to Attorney General Uthmeier’s Office of Statewide Prosecution.

These submissions can be made with anonymity, then prosecutors can review each report, and then prosecute those linked to the threats, where appropriate, according to the AG.

Statewide Prosecutor Brad McVay and Commissioner of Education Anastasios Kamoutsas were at hand for the announcement of "The Combat Violent Extremism Portal."

Officials noted the portal is not for emergencies, so those facing an immediate threat should call 911.