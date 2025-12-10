Florida AG sues Starbucks for using 'DEI to implement illegal race-based policies'

FLORIDA — Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced a lawsuit today, accusing Starbucks of using “DEI to implement illegal race-based policies for hiring and advancement.”

In a post to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Dec. 10, Uthmeier announced the lawsuit and accused Starbucks of using "DEI as an excuse to hire, promote, or humiliate an employee based on race,” violating Florida’s Civil Rights Act.

Read the full post here:



Starbucks used DEI to implement illegal race-based policies for hiring and advancement. Using DEI as an excuse to hire, promote, or humiliate an employee based on race violates Florida's civil rights law, and we just filed a lawsuit to hold Starbucks accountable. pic.twitter.com/e3pK0GguQ0 — Attorney General James Uthmeier (@AGJamesUthmeier) December 10, 2025

In the complaint filed in the Tenth Judicial Circuit of Florida, it says Starbucks has “openly maintained racially discriminatory employment policies and practices over the past five years.”

Read the complaint filed in the Tenth Judicial Circuit of Florida:



Complaint filed 12.10.25 by Tampa Bay 28

Starbucks has not yet issued a statement in response to the lawsuit.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.