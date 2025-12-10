Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Florida AG sues Starbucks for using 'DEI to implement illegal race-based policies'

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier
Rebecca Blackwell/AP
Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier speaks during a meeting between Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state cabinet at the Florida capitol in Tallahassee, Fla., Wednesday, March 5, 2025.
Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier
Posted
and last updated

FLORIDA — Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced a lawsuit today, accusing Starbucks of using “DEI to implement illegal race-based policies for hiring and advancement.”

In a post to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Dec. 10, Uthmeier announced the lawsuit and accused Starbucks of using "DEI as an excuse to hire, promote, or humiliate an employee based on race,” violating Florida’s Civil Rights Act.

Read the full post here:

In the complaint filed in the Tenth Judicial Circuit of Florida, it says Starbucks has “openly maintained racially discriminatory employment policies and practices over the past five years.”

Read the complaint filed in the Tenth Judicial Circuit of Florida:

Complaint filed 12.10.25 by Tampa Bay 28

Starbucks has not yet issued a statement in response to the lawsuit.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

Victims identified from Sunday shooting outside Clearwater sports bar

Officials said the incident happened just before 8 p.m. on Dec. 7 when multiple calls came in about gunfire near the South Highland Avenue business.

Clearwater mourns man killed in sports bar shooting

Latest Florida News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.