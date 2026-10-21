Florida attorney general announces arrest of Kissimmee mayor on fraud, grand theft charges

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Florida's attorney general announced on Wednesday that a Central Florida mayor has been arrested.

Attorney General James Uthmeier posted on X that Kissimmee Mayor Jackie Espinosa faces a charge of grand theft and organized scheme to defraud.

Uthmeier said he hold a news conference at 2 p.m. in Orlando with CFO Blaise Ingoglia and Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Larry Keefe to provide more information.

The city's website said that Espinosa has served as the city's mayor since November 2024.

This morning, we arrested Kissimmee mayor Jackie Espinosa and are charging her with Grand Theft and Organized Scheme to Defraud. We will be holding a press conference at 2pm at our Orlando office with CFO Ingoglia and FDLE Commissioner Keefe to provide more information. — Attorney General James Uthmeier (@AGJamesUthmeier) October 21, 2026