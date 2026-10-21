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Florida attorney general announces arrest of Kissimmee mayor on fraud, grand theft charges

Jackie Espinosa has served as the City of Kissimmee's Mayor since November 2024.
City of Kissimmee
Jackie Espinosa has served as the City of Kissimmee's Mayor since November 2024.
Jackie Espinosa has served as the City of Kissimmee's Mayor since November 2024.
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KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Florida's attorney general announced on Wednesday that a Central Florida mayor has been arrested.

Attorney General James Uthmeier posted on X that Kissimmee Mayor Jackie Espinosa faces a charge of grand theft and organized scheme to defraud.

Uthmeier said he hold a news conference at 2 p.m. in Orlando with CFO Blaise Ingoglia and Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Larry Keefe to provide more information.

The city's website said that Espinosa has served as the city's mayor since November 2024.

Pasco County mom of 5 takes in 3 children left without food or power whose mother faces neglect charges

Jasmine Young, a mother of 5, opened her home to three neglected girls as their mother faces child neglect charges for leaving them without food, power or water.

Pasco County mom of 5 takes in 3 children whose mother faces neglect charges

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