Florida Commissioner of Agriculture expands screwworm import restrictions

The Florida Commissioner of Agriculture (FDACS) is expanding screwworm import restrictions following additional detections of New World Screwworms (NWS) in Texas and New Mexico.

The NWS is a parasitic fly whose larvae feed on living tissue in warm-blooded animals. Recent detections in New Mexico and now Texas have prompted heightened vigilance in Florida.

FDACS said the rule expands restrictions on animal imports from affected areas and prohibits the importation of rescue and shelter dogs and cats with confirmed NWS detections. It also revised the definition of "infested zones" to any county with a confirmed NWS detection and its surrounding counties.

The temporary moratorium is in place until June 12.

"New World Screwworm remains an ever-changing situation, and Florida's response will continue to evolve as the facts on the ground evolve," said Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson.

"We will respond based on facts, not fear. But we will also continue to be the most aggressive state in the nation when it comes to protecting our livestock, pets, wildlife, people, and agricultural economy from this threat. As additional detections have been confirmed in Texas and New Mexico, we are strengthening what are already some of the strongest protections in the country to keep Florida prepared and protected."

FDACS said there have been no NWS have been detected here in Florida, but they will continue to monitor any developments.