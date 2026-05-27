Florida driver's license renewal system is experiencing outage, impacting residents across the state

FLORIDA — The Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) said it is working to fix ongoing issues with driver's licenses and motor vehicle systems.
The state system is impacting tax collector services such as driver license renewals, auto and boat registration renewals and other services.
Florida residents are being told at the tax collector's office systems are down and to come back later.
Pasco County Tax Collector Mike Fasano called on the Florida Department of Motor Vehicles to tell customers what is going on.
“The solution is simple: tell the public what is wrong and how it is going to be fixed. End of Story,” Fasano said.
17% of Tampa residents are using 40% of the water during the worst drought in half a century
Mayor Jane Castor and Rory Jones, the city's water department director, gathered at the Hillsborough River Dam to sound the alarm. The dam itself tells the story more plainly than any statistic.