Florida man sues Carnival over hot deck burns

A Florida man says he suffered second-degree burns to his feet after walking barefoot on a cruise ship pool deck.

According to the lawsuit, Jorge Luis Alverio Nunez filed a $5 million lawsuit against Carnival Corporation, claiming the deck’s surface reached dangerously high temperatures during his May 2025 trip on the Carnival Magic.

The suit alleges Carnival failed to warn passengers and had prior knowledge of similar incidents, citing dozens of complaints and injuries from hot decks across its fleet.

Nunez says he was injured on the Lido Deck and required extensive medical treatment. The case seeks compensatory and punitive damages and demands a jury trial.