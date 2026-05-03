Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
4  WX Alerts
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 15-year-old girl last seen in North Miami: FDLE

Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 15-year-old girl last seen in North Miami: FDLE
FDLE
Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 15-year-old girl last seen in North Miami: FDLE
Posted

FLORIDA — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has issued a Missing Child Alert for a 15-year-old girl last seen in North Miami.

Officials said Lauryn Munoz Taffur is a Black-Hispanic female, 4 feet 8 inches tall, 90 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen in the 1300 block of Northeast 125th Street in North Miami.

Lauryn was wearing a black hoodie, black pants and black Converse sneakers at the time she disappeared. FDLE said she may have a belly button piercing.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the North Miami Police Department at 305-891-8111 or call 911.

Petition calls for safety overhaul at Avalon Heights after 2 students killed

A University of South Florida student has launched a petition calling for safety reforms at Avalon Heights apartments in Tampa following the deaths of two USF doctoral students, Zamil Limon and Nahida Bristy.

Petition calls for safety overhaul at Avalon Heights after 2 USF doctoral students were killed

Latest Florida News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.