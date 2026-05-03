Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 15-year-old girl last seen in North Miami: FDLE

FLORIDA — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has issued a Missing Child Alert for a 15-year-old girl last seen in North Miami.
Officials said Lauryn Munoz Taffur is a Black-Hispanic female, 4 feet 8 inches tall, 90 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen in the 1300 block of Northeast 125th Street in North Miami.
Lauryn was wearing a black hoodie, black pants and black Converse sneakers at the time she disappeared. FDLE said she may have a belly button piercing.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the North Miami Police Department at 305-891-8111 or call 911.
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