Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 15-year-old girl last seen in North Miami: FDLE

FLORIDA — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has issued a Missing Child Alert for a 15-year-old girl last seen in North Miami.

Officials said Lauryn Munoz Taffur is a Black-Hispanic female, 4 feet 8 inches tall, 90 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen in the 1300 block of Northeast 125th Street in North Miami.

Lauryn was wearing a black hoodie, black pants and black Converse sneakers at the time she disappeared. FDLE said she may have a belly button piercing.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the North Miami Police Department at 305-891-8111 or call 911.