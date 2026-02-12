Florida missing child alert issued for 17-year-old: FDLE

SNEADS, Fla. — Authorities are searching for 17-year-old Marin Samuy, who went missing from Sneads, Florida.

The Florida Missing Child Alert states Marin is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 99 pounds, has black hair with possible blonde highlights, and brown eyes. She was last seen in the 2000 block of Stone Lane wearing a white tank top, black jean shorts, and white Crocs.

Officials believe she may be traveling with Mason Highers, a white male who stands 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. The pair may be headed to the Destin, Florida area.

Anyone with information about Marin’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Sneads Police Department or call 911 immediately.