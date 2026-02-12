Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Florida missing child alert issued for 17-year-old: FDLE

Missing child Marin Samuy
Florida Department of Law Enforcement
Missing child Marin Samuy
Posted

SNEADS, Fla. — Authorities are searching for 17-year-old Marin Samuy, who went missing from Sneads, Florida.

The Florida Missing Child Alert states Marin is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 99 pounds, has black hair with possible blonde highlights, and brown eyes. She was last seen in the 2000 block of Stone Lane wearing a white tank top, black jean shorts, and white Crocs.

Officials believe she may be traveling with Mason Highers, a white male who stands 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. The pair may be headed to the Destin, Florida area.

Anyone with information about Marin’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Sneads Police Department or call 911 immediately.

Florida Sheriff’s claims about immigrant arrests miss key details

A Florida sheriff's bold claims about immigrant arrests reveal a more complex picture when court records are examined in detail.

FL’s Sheriff’s claims about immigrant arrests miss key details

Latest Florida News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.