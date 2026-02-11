National 211 Day: Hotline connects Tampa Bay residents to essential resources

TAMPA, Fla. — February 11 also happens to be National 211 Day. It is a day dedicated to raising awareness about the impact of 211 services across the country.

211 is a free, confidential hotline that connects people to local support and resources.

The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay has been answering 211 calls in Hillsborough County for over 20 years.

In 2024, the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay received 111,809 calls to the hotline. Most of those calls were for information or referrals.

Tampa Bay 28 anchor Wendy Ryan covers mental health-related stories and recently sat down with Clara Reynolds, the CEO and President of the Crisis Center.

Reynolds said that many people think 211 is for mental health support, but the line actually connects people to so much more.

“We have a resource database of over 3000 community resources, so of course we're gonna have things like food, clothing, shelter, but you think about maybe legal assistance, maybe you have an elderly family member and that family member may be by themselves and you're thinking they may need more help and you don't know where to turn. You can call 211. Again, you’re a veteran, maybe you're new to the community and you don't know where to go to, get Internet access where we can provide you with resources at the library. It really is just amazing, it's a one stop shop that no matter what your situation is, whatever life challenge that you're having in that moment, 211 is there to help you navigate that and get to the right place at the right time,” said Reynolds.

As a reminder, 211 is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. All calls are free and confidential.



Share Your Story with Wendy



Tampa Bay 28 Anchor Wendy Ryan is dedicated to helping our neighbors navigate the important topic of mental health. For years, she’s been connecting people to resources, listening to their challenges, and sharing their stories to decrease the stigma. You can connect with Wendy by using the form below.

Contact Wendy Ryan First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Tampa Bay 28 Anchor Wendy Ryan is dedicated to helping our neighbors navigate the important topic of mental health. For years, she’s been connecting people to resources, listening to their challenges, and sharing their stories to decrease the stigma. You can connect with Wendy by using the form below.