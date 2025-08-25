Florida officials announce crackdown on undocumented truck drivers amid fallout from fatal crash

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida officials on Monday announced a surge in immigration enforcement at semi-truck checkpoints after a fatal August crash killed three people and thrust the state into a national fight over undocumented drivers.

Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson tied the tragedy directly to the previous presidential administration’s border policy.

“Last week, three people died after an illegal immigrant made an illegal U-turn on Florida's turnpike. This accident happened because of Joe Biden's failed border policies and immigration policies,” Simpson said.

The state is expanding agricultural law enforcement operations, adding new pull-over lanes along the northern border, installing truck X-ray machines, and bringing on dozens of new troopers.

Attorney General James Uthmeier cited a Sunday night arrest in Bay County as evidence of what he considered a growing problem.

“There's no telling how many illegal aliens are in this country driving large commercial vehicles and putting American families in a safety risk every single day,” he said.

Officials say Roberto Carlos Vergara Cervantes of Ecuador was caught driving a commercial truck with a New Jersey license. He is being held on an ICE detainer and faces deportation. Uthmeier also urged federal action, sending a letter to the U.S. transportation secretary calling for suspension of California and Washington CDL programs.

The move follows the case of Harjinder Singh, an undocumented truck driver accused of making an illegal U-turn on Aug. 12 that killed three people. Singh, who obtained a commercial license in California, is being held without bond in St. Lucie County on three counts of vehicular homicide and manslaughter.

Lieutenant Governor Jay Collins personally traveled to California last week to escort Singh back to Florida.

“We care about our citizens' lives, and I'm tired of other governors, of other people, failing to step up and take accountability and take illegal immigration seriously,” Collins said during a press conference.

The case has garnered international attention. A Change.org petition supporting Singh has drawn nearly 2.8 million signatures, reading in part: “This was a tragic accident — not a deliberate act. While accountability matters, the severity of the charges against him does not align with the circumstances of the incident.”

Immigration attorneys are also raising concerns. Hector Díaz, with Your Immigration Attorney, believed the publicity would make it hard for Singh to get a fair trial.

“Yeah, it's going to be very difficult for him, because they are all over the media vilifying this person, even though he did have a work authorization that was issued by the Department of Homeland Security,” said Díaz.

Critics across the political spectrum have condemned the state’s handling of Singh’s case. Rep. Alex Andrade, R-Pensacola, accused Collins' trip to California of being “political theater.”

“This is probably the most transparent and embarrassing example of taxpayer-funded political grandstanding,” said Andrade.

Former Democratic state senator José Javier Rodríguez said the efforts were a distraction from issues like affordability and climate change.

“They told us, when they embarked on this immigration enforcement regime, that they were going to focus on individuals who posed a threat to the community — and overwhelmingly we have seen that has not been the focus,” he said.

California officials continue to push back online. Governor Gavin Newsom’s press office noted Singh entered the U.S. in 2018 under President Donald Trump’s first term and was reissued a federal work permit earlier this year under his second.

Singh made his first appearance in court on Saturday in St. Lucie County. A public defender currently represents him, though that may change as his case proceeds.