Man sentenced to life after jury convicts him in Lake County double murder case

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A jury found a man guilty of killing a teenager and a woman at a Lake County RV park and sexually battering another victim who escaped and called 911.

The Fifth Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office said 44-year-old Justin Lamar Jones was convicted of first-degree premeditated murder, second-degree murder, three counts of sexual battery, and false imprisonment in the deaths of 17-year-old Tyviontae Finister and 38-year-old Sandra Gaudino.

Judge James R. Baxley sentenced Jones to life in prison on Thursday.

Deputies with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office responded Aug. 31, 2022, to Thousand Trails Orlando RV Park in Clermont after a victim reported being sexually battered and held captive for hours before escaping.

Investigators said Finister was found dead inside an RV bedroom, and Gaudino’s body was later discovered inside a trash bag in another bedroom.

Authorities said Jones fled the scene in Gaudino’s vehicle. Deputies later located the vehicle, abandoned in a Publix parking lot, and arrested Jones nearby. Investigators said he admitted to the crimes after being read his Miranda rights.