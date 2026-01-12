Florida ranks among the worst places to raise a family: Report

FLORIDA — On Monday, WalletHub released a report highlighting the best and worst states to raise a family and Florida was near the bottom of the list.

The report compared 50 states across 50 indicators: Family-friendliness, including median annual family income, housing affordability, health care quality, crime rate and school quality

"Raising a family has become significantly more expensive in recent years as the cost of living has risen quickly. In fact, it can cost a family as much as $320,000 to raise a child to age 18, according to statistics from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. In light of the expensive nature of being a parent and the responsibility it entails, it’s important to live in a city that is affordable while still providing quality health care, education, safety and opportunities for enrichment," said Chris Lupo, a WalletHub analyst.

Key Florida data from the report:



Overall rank – 40 th

49 th – Percentage of families with young children

– Percentage of families with young children 42 nd – Child-care costs (adjusted for median family income)

– Child-care costs (adjusted for median family income) 34 th – Infant mortality rate

– Infant mortality rate 36 th – Median annual family income (adjusted for cost of living)

– Median annual family income (adjusted for cost of living) 20 th – Violent crimes per capita

– Violent crimes per capita 33 rd – Percentage of families in poverty

– Percentage of families in poverty 46 th – Housing affordability

– Housing affordability 20 th – Unemployment rate

– Unemployment rate 46th – Separation and divorce rate

The top five places to raise a family overall, according to the report, were Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Dakota, Wisconsin and Nebraska.

For the full report, click here.