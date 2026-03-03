An emergency rule enacted by the Florida Department of Health went into effect on Sunday, which could affect tens of thousands of people’s ability to access HIV medication.

The emergency ruling issued cuts to the AIDS Drug Assistance Program (ADAP), which is a federal-state partnership that provides free FDA-approved HIV medication to low-income or uninsured people.

WATCH: Florida Dept. of Health cuts to HIV, AIDS program enacted

FDOH emergency rule in effect

According to the updated requirements, in order for someone to be eligible for ADAP, they must be at or below 130% of the federal poverty level.

This percentage equals about $20,000 per year, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. Previously, those who made $62,000 a year would be eligible.

The new rule also limits insurance coverage of a medication to treat HIV called Biktarvy, which is used by 60% of those enrolled in the program.