Florida shifting to strictly English-only driver's license exams

Florida is gearing up to have an English-only driver's license exam, dumping its multi-lingual process.

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) announced the shift will start on Friday, Feb. 6, when "all driver license knowledge and skills examinations will be administered exclusively in English."

This change includes driver license classifications, as well as oral exams. Commercial Learner’s Permit (CLP) and Commercial Driver License (CDL) knowledge exams were previously only available in English and Spanish.

According to the release, language translation services will no longer be permitted for knowledge or skills examinations, and any printed exams in languages other than English will be removed for use.