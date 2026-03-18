TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida’s proposed “AI Bill of Rights” may have stalled out during the 2026 legislative session, but supporters say it could soon get another shot.

The legislation, which cleared the Senate but was never taken up by the House, is now a candidate for revival during one of several anticipated special sessions in the coming months. Lawmakers are expected to return to Tallahassee to tackle unfinished business, including the state budget, property taxes, and congressional redistricting.

WATCH: Not dead yet: AI protections bill may return as lawmakers eye special sessions

Not dead yet: AI protections bill may return as lawmakers eye special sessions

State Sen. Tom Leek (R–St. Augustine), the bill’s sponsor, says he’s hopeful the proposal will be added to that agenda.

“Yes, it is my hope, and it would be my intention. I hope that it happens. I don't have control over it,” Leek said when asked about the possibility of a special session revival.

The lawmaker argues the state cannot afford to wait on federal action. He warns that the risks posed by artificial intelligence are already impacting vulnerable populations.

“We don't have it from Congress. And you know, if your plan is to wait on Congress to act, you better be prepared to wait a very long time,” he said.

The bill is focused on consumer protections, including requiring parental consent for minors using AI chatbots, limiting the sale of personal data, and preventing the use of someone’s AI-generated likeness without permission.

It was a goal of Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) this year. He has voiced support for regulating AI at the state level and criticized inaction in Washington.

“This is wrong, and we gotta do something about it. The federal government's not going to do anything about it. You think Congress is going to actually do— first of all, big tech won't let Congress do anything,” DeSantis said at a press conference last week.

Still, the bill faces a familiar roadblock: the Florida House. House Speaker Danny Perez (R–Miami) has consistently argued that AI regulation should be handled at the federal level to avoid a patchwork of state laws.

“We don't want to see another life lost because of AI. I do believe that the White House is going to address that,” said Speaker Perez, earlier this month. “If we address it on a state-by-state level, then you're only going to cover some states from stopping future generations from being in the position that that child was in.”

That concern is shared by some Democrats. That includes House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell (D–Tampa), who warned of inconsistent standards across the country.

“A concern that I have is that if each state starts regulating AI individually, we're going to wind up with a patchwork nationally,” Driskell said. “That could stifle the potential growth and impact transformative impact of this technology.”

What happens next remains unclear. While a special session on congressional redistricting is expected in late April, dates for additional sessions and whether they will include AI regulation have yet to be announced. For now, the future of Florida’s AI “Bill of Rights” hinges on whether state leaders decide to bring it back—and whether opposition in the House softens enough to let it pass.



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. Capitol Reporter Forrest Saunders is dedicated to sharing your voice with political leaders throughout the state. He works to hold our elected leaders accountable and amplify your concerns. Let Forrest know about the issues you want state leaders to focus on.