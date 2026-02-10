Former president and vice president of Jacksonville teachers' union pled guilty to embezzling union funds: DOJ

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A former president and former vice president of a Jacksonville teachers union received federal prison sentences for embezzling millions in union funds.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) said 70-year-old Teresa Brady and 82-year-old Ruby George were sentenced to prison after they both pleaded guilty to fraud-related charges.

According to the report, Brady and George were the president and executive vice president of the Duval Teachers United (DTU), a labor union which represents Duval County Public Schools (DCPS) teachers, paraprofessionals and office personnel.

The prosecution said from 2013 to 2022, Brady and George engaged in a conspiracy to steal more than $1.2 million each from DTU by selling back leave time that they had not earned, and paying themselves unauthorized bonuses and fake reimbursements.

Court documents allege the two gave false information to DTU’s auditor, signed each other’s checks when distributing unearned payments, and hid the fraud from the State of Florida’s Public Employee Relations Commission in legally required annual financial statement filings.

The DOJ said both Brady and George pled guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and mail fraud, aiding and abetting wire fraud, and aiding and abetting mail fraud.

Brady also pleaded guilty to one count of money laundering.

The judge sentenced Brady to 27 months in federal prison and George was sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison, followed by six months of home confinement.

The court also ordered the two to forfeit the money they got through the charged criminal conduct, which totaled more than $2.6 million.

The court also said Brady and George had to pay the same amount in restitution to the DTU.