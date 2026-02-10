Agape Flights confirms recovery of bodies after plane crash in Haiti

The bodies of those connected to the plane that crashed in the mountains of Haiti have been recovered, Agape Flights confirmed on Tuesday.

In a message to Tampa Bay 28, the Venice-based group said, it is "in the process of returning them home ASAP. This is the full focus of our organization."

Agape Flights CEO Allen Speer announced last Friday that the flight that went missing the afternoon of Feb. 5 had been located in the mountains of Haiti, and the group did not believe there were any survivors.

The group's original Facebook post on Feb. 6 said it lost contact with N316AF Embraer 110 Bandeirante over the mountains of Jeremie in Haiti on the afternoon of Feb. 5.

Tampa Bay 28 previously reported on Agape flights sending relief supplies to Haiti after an earthquake in 2021, and in 2024 amid a period of unrest.