Gov. DeSantis vetoes Florida e-bike safety bill

Gov. Ron DeSantis has vetoed a bill that would have created new speed restrictions for electric bicycles near pedestrians and established a statewide micromobility safety task force.

In a veto letter dated Thursday, DeSantis said Senate Bill 382 would have prohibited e-bikes from traveling faster than 10 mph within 50 feet of a pedestrian, a standard he argued would be difficult for cyclists to measure while riding.

The governor also objected to the bill's enforcement provisions, saying violations could result in fines exceeding $100 and would likely require speed detection and surveillance technology to enforce.

DeSantis further criticized the proposal to create a Micromobility Device Safety Task Force without a sunset date, while also implementing policy changes before the task force could make recommendations.

"For these reasons, I withhold my approval of CS/SB 382 and do hereby veto the same," DeSantis wrote in the letter.

The veto blocks the legislation from becoming law unless the Florida Legislature overrides the governor's decision.

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