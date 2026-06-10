Illegal gaming crackdown nets 479 machines and $294K in Florida: AG

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Attorney General James Uthmeier announced a multi-day enforcement operation in Lee and Collier counties that seized 479 illegal gaming machines, recovered $294,150 in illicit proceeds, and led to 11 arrests.

The effort was a joint operation involving the Florida Gaming Control Commission, the Office of Statewide Prosecution, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

"Illegal gambling operations pose a threat to public safety and undermine our compact with the Seminole Tribe, which provides billions of dollars to the state to protect our environmental resources," Attorney General James Uthmeier said. "These illegal casinos fuel larger criminal enterprises that contribute to drug and human trafficking. We will continue working with our law enforcement partners to shut down all illegal gaming operations across the state."

Since early 2026, statewide enforcement has led to the seizure of 3,114 illegal machines, $1.7 million in proceeds, and 81 arrests tied to unlawful gambling.

Uthmeier also warned payment processors that facilitating illegal online gaming could violate Florida’s RICO Act.