Investigation launched into flour additive possibly linked to cancer: Florida AG

FLORIDA — Florida’s attorney general launched an investigation into food products containing potassium bromate, seeking records tied to products sold to consumers and schools across the state.

Attorney General James Uthmeier announced on July 13 his office issued civil subpoenas to General Mills Inc. and General Mills Operations LLC as part of an investigation under the Florida Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act.

Officials said the investigation focuses on products containing potassium bromate, a flour additive used as a dough conditioner and flour improver in some bakery products. The International Agency for Research on Cancer classifies potassium bromate as "possibly carcinogenic to humans."

State officials said the investigation includes products such as Pillsbury Potentate High Gluten Flour, Pillsbury Best Bakers Patent Flour, Gold Medal All Aces Bakery Flour and Gold Medal Superlative Bakers Flour.

"This investigation is about protecting Florida families and providing transparency to our consumers," Uthmeier said. "Floridians have a right to know what is in the food they buy and feed their children."

According to the AG's office, potassium bromate has been banned as a food additive in the European Union, Canada, China, India, and several other countries due to health concerns and animal studies showing tumors.