James Fishback stays on Florida's republican primary ballot: Judge

LEON COUNTY, Fla. — A Leon County judge is keeping Republican gubernatorial candidate James Fishback on Florida’s primary ballot—rejecting Lieutenant Governor Jay Collins’ challenge to his residency.

The court acknowledged Fishback voted, filed taxes, bought property and claimed benefits in Washington, D.C.—but found Collins failed to prove Fishback ever intended to abandon Florida as his permanent home.

Citing Florida’s strong presumption in favor of ballot access, Judge David Frank ruled Fishback meets the state’s seven-year residency requirement—writing, “This Court will not be deciding the race between the Lieutenant Governor and Mr. Fishback. That will be in the very sound hands of the voters.”

It comes after a daylong hearing in Tallahassee last week.

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Leon County Judge order Fishback by Tampa Bay 28