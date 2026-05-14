OCALA, Fla. — A kitten nicknamed Dukes was rescued after spending the night inside a storm drain along SW 42nd Street in Ocala.

The operation began when a citizen heard the kitten’s cries and called for help, prompting Ocala Fire Rescue (OFR) and Marion County Animal Services to respond. Traffic and nightfall halted the first attempt to retrieve him.

WATCH: Kitten rescued from Ocala storm drain: OFR

Kitten rescued from Ocala storm drain: OFR

OFR says crews returned in the morning with help from Ocala’s Public Works, using their knowledge of the drain system to set traps and block exits. The kitten moved further through the pipes, prompting a final strategy to flush him out using a gentle stream of water.

After more than two hours, Dukes was safely captured and placed in the arms of his rescuer. The citizen who initiated the rescue decided to adopt him, providing the kitten with a permanent home.