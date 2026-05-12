Alert issued for 17-year-old girl and 2-month-old infant last seen in Crawfordville: FDLE

A missing child alert has been issued after a 17-year-old girl and a baby were last seen in Crawfordville, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE).

FDLE said the 2-month-old infant Noah Chester and teen girl Haylee Chester were last seen in the area of the 1100th block of Rehwinkel Road in Crawfordville.

FDLE said "Haylee has a piercing on the right side of her nose and a tattoo of Chinese symbols on her right forearm. She may go by the name 'Shyla.'"

According to FDLE, they may be in the company of Justin Conley, who has "a tattoo of Chinese symbols on the right and left side of his neck."

They are possibly traveling in a 2017, gray GMC Yukon, with Arkansas tag number AVA22T. The vehicle has a round sticker with white lettering in the center of the back windshield.

FDLE said this is connected to an ongoing investigation, and no one should approach them.

FDLE urges anyone who knows their whereabouts to contact law enforcement immediately. Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to contact Wakulla County Sheriff's Office at 850-745-7100 or 911.