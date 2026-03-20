Lakeland man charged with vehicular manslaughter after running over 2 people in Miami Beach: MBPD

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — The Miami Beach Police Department (MBPD) announced the arrest of a 42-year-old Lakeland man who is accused of killing two pedestrians with his vehicle on March 18.

Adan Negron-Morris faces two counts of vehicular homicide and two counts of leaving the scene of a crash involving death, according to MBPD.

Investigators said just after 9 p.m. on March 18 9:07 p.m., a black Nissan Sentra driven by Negron-Morris was seen heading eastbound on 71 Street toward Collins Avenue "in a reckless manner without headlights."

According to MBPD, the vehicle went past a Miami Beach police officer on patrol in the area of Indian Creek Drive, who attempted to respond as multiple 911 calls as reports of the driver’s behavior came in.

The driver entered the intersection at 73 Street and Collins Avenue, when he struck two pedestrians, per MBPD.

The Nissan continued on to 74 Street and Collins Avenue, where it came to a stop, police said. Negron-Morris exited the Nissan and fled on foot into a nearby Walgreens, according to police.

The suspect was located and taken into custody without incident at a nearby liquor store.

Police said pedestrians were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition, where they later died.

MBPD said a DUI investigation was conducted at the scene, and Negron-Morris was transported to the Miami Beach Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division to be interviewed.