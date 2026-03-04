Florida authorities dismantle organized retail theft ring: AG Uthmeier

FLORIDA — A multi-agency investigation in Florida has shut down a criminal ring responsible for tens of thousands of dollars in retail losses.

“This was a coordinated criminal enterprise that robbed retailers across Florida and turned stolen goods into illicit proceeds,” said Attorney General James Uthmeier. “We will continue working closely with our law enforcement partners to protect Florida businesses, keep prices low for consumers, and quickly dismantle organized retail theft rings from the ground up.”

Attorney General James Uthmeier announced the takedown, which involved law enforcement agencies from across the state. Investigators said the group targeted stores including CVS, Walgreens, Publix, Burlington, and Ulta Beauty.

Known as “boosters,” the shoplifters traveled to multiple locations to steal health and beauty products, selling them to a Hialeah-based fence, Naychel Jerez. Authorities said Jerez resold the stolen goods on online platforms such as OfferUp and Facebook Marketplace.

Search warrants executed at Jerez’s home uncovered nearly $124,000 in stolen merchandise, anti-theft removal tools, a cash counting machine, and more than $51,000 in cash.

The defendants are in custody at the Martin County Jail on various charges.

Naychel Alvarez Jerez, 36, is charged with conspiracy to commit racketeering, directing dealing in stolen property, conspiracy to commit dealing in stolen property, and unlawful use of a two-way communications device.

John Kevin Romero, 22, is charged with conspiracy to commit racketeering, two counts of organized retail theft, dealing in stolen property, conspiracy to commit dealing in stolen property, and unlawful use of a two-way communications device.

Josue Rego Romero, 29, is charged with conspiracy to commit racketeering, two counts of organized retail theft, dealing in stolen property, conspiracy to commit dealing in stolen property, and unlawful use of a two-way communications device.

Albert Mario Socorro Alvarez, 28, is charged with conspiracy to commit racketeering, two counts of organized retail theft, dealing in stolen property, conspiracy to commit dealing in stolen property, and unlawful use of a two-way communications device.

Jose Carlos Perez Salgado, 30, is charged with conspiracy to commit racketeering, organized retail theft, dealing in stolen property, and conspiracy to commit dealing in stolen property.

Antonio Perez Torres, 26, is charged with conspiracy to commit racketeering, organized retail theft, dealing in stolen property, and conspiracy to commit dealing in stolen property.

Lissette Rodriguez, 34, is charged with conspiracy to commit dealing in stolen property and unlawful use of a two-way communications device.

In 2024, Governor Ron DeSantis signed HB 549, which increased penalties for organized retail theft and made certain repeat offenders eligible for 30 years in prison. Prosecutors said some defendants in this case could face a maximum sentence of 80 years.

This case will be prosecuted by Assistant Statewide Prosecutors Chris Olowin and Monique Wilson in the Nineteenth Judicial Circuit of Florida.