Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $800 million jackpot: Lottery officials

A single Mega Millions jackpot-winning ticket sold in Florida matched all six numbers in Tuesday night's drawing, according to lottery officials.

The ticket is worth an estimated $800 million jackpot, or 344.2 million if the winner chooses the cash option.

Lottery officials have not yet announced where in Florida the winning ticket was sold.

The July 28 drawing led to the third Mega Millions Jackpot win of 2026 and the tenth-largest jackpot in the game's history, according to lottery officials.

Tuesday's winning numbers were 34, 48, 49, 59, 70 and Mega Ball 12.

Officials said the jackpot for the next drawing on July 31 resets to its starting value of $50 million, or $21.5 million cash.