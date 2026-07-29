Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
6  WX Alerts
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $800 million jackpot: Lottery officials

Mega Millions
Amy Sancetta/AP
Johnny Maroun sells Mega Million lottery tickets to a customer at the family's Marathon service station in Moreland Hills, Ohio on Wednesday, March 28, 2012. With a massive multi-state lottery jackpot up for grabs in Friday's drawing, plenty of folks are fantasizing how to spend the money. But doing it the right way ó protecting your riches, your identity and your sanity ó takes some thought and planning. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)
Mega Millions
Posted
and last updated

A single Mega Millions jackpot-winning ticket sold in Florida matched all six numbers in Tuesday night's drawing, according to lottery officials.

The ticket is worth an estimated $800 million jackpot, or 344.2 million if the winner chooses the cash option.

Lottery officials have not yet announced where in Florida the winning ticket was sold.

The July 28 drawing led to the third Mega Millions Jackpot win of 2026 and the tenth-largest jackpot in the game's history, according to lottery officials.

Tuesday's winning numbers were 34, 48, 49, 59, 70 and Mega Ball 12.

Officials said the jackpot for the next drawing on July 31 resets to its starting value of $50 million, or $21.5 million cash.

Questions remain after FHP pursuit ends in crash that kills teen passenger

The crash has left many in the New Port Richey community in shock and mourning, while also raising questions about the pursuit itself and the decision to use a PIT maneuver.

Questions remain after FHP pursuit ends in crash that kills teen passenger

Latest Florida News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.