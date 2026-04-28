Missing Child Alert: FDLE searching 16-year-old girl last seen in Homestead

FLORIDA — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) in Tallahassee has issued a missing child alert for a 16-year-old girl last seen in Homestead.

Antoinette Smith is described as 5-feet-5 inches tall, 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

FDLE said she was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt, pink leggings, brown socks, and white Crocs in the area of the 2500 block of Southeast 14th Avenue in Homestead.

FDLE added she "may be wearing green contacts and may have long black braids."

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Antoinette Smith is asked to contact the Homestead Police Department at 305-247-1535 or call 911.