Missing child alert issued for 10-year-old Boynton Beach boy: FDLE

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for a 10-year-old boy last seen in Boynton Beach.
FDLE said Chledens Deshommes was last spotted in the 100 block of Northeast 6th Avenue. He is described as a Black male, about 4 feet 8 inches tall, 80 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Deshommes was wearing a white and gray shirt, black pants with white stripes down the sides and white shoes.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Boynton Beach Police Department at 561-732-8116 or call 911.
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