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Missing child alert issued for 10-year-old Boynton Beach boy: FDLE

Missing child alert issued for 10-year-old Boynton Beach boy: FDLE
FDLE
Missing child alert issued for 10-year-old Boynton Beach boy: FDLE
Posted

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for a 10-year-old boy last seen in Boynton Beach.

FDLE said Chledens Deshommes was last spotted in the 100 block of Northeast 6th Avenue. He is described as a Black male, about 4 feet 8 inches tall, 80 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Deshommes was wearing a white and gray shirt, black pants with white stripes down the sides and white shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Boynton Beach Police Department at 561-732-8116 or call 911.

Homeowner loses decade-long legal battle against St. Pete over unrecorded water pipelines

An Odessa man lost his legal battle against the city of St. Petersburg today after a jury ruled that two massive water mains buried under his property can remain.

Homeowner loses decade-long legal battle against St. Petersburg over unrecorded water pipelines

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