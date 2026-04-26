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Missing child alert issued for 15-year-old Genesis Aguilar-Colindres in Mayo: FDLE

Genesis Aguilar-Colindres
Florida Department of Law Enforcement
Genesis Aguilar-Colindres
Posted

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for 15-year-old Genesis Aguilar-Colindres, last seen in the 7000 block of Southwest County Road 534 in Mayo.

Authorities with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Tallahassee, said she is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, has black hair, brown eyes, and a scar from her eyebrow to her hairline. She may be carrying black Crocs, white Nike Air Force 1 shoes, and a black backpack.

Anyone with information on her location is urged to contact the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office at 386-294-1222 or call 911.

Homeowner loses decade-long legal battle against St. Pete over unrecorded water pipelines

An Odessa man lost his legal battle against the city of St. Petersburg today after a jury ruled that two massive water mains buried under his property can remain.

Homeowner loses decade-long legal battle against St. Petersburg over unrecorded water pipelines

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