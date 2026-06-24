Missing Child Alert issued for 15-year-old girl last seen in Jacksonville: FDLE

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) issued a Missing Child Alert for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen in Jacksonville.

FLDE said Brianna Horton was last seen in the 5700 block of 110th Street in Jacksonville wearing a black and white hoodie, red shorts, dark-colored shoes and a light-colored backpack.

The alert said Brianna may have two circular scars on her right arm.

Officials ask anyone with information about this child to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or call 911.