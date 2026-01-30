Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Missing Child Alert issued for teen last seen in Melbourne: FDLE

MELBOURNE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) said A Missing Child Alert has been issued for a teen last seen in Melbourne.

FDLE said 16-year-old Hyatt Saylor was last seen in the area of the 2200 block of Trava Lane in Melbourne.

Officials said he was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, white shoes and a dark backpack.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact the Brevard County Sheriff's Office at 321-264-5209 or 911.

