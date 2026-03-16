E. coli outbreak linked to 'RAW FARM' raw cheddar cheese with case in Florida: FDA

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said it is investigating a multi-state E.coli outbreak associated with "RAW FARM" raw cheddar cheese.

The FDA said seven confirmed infections have been reported in California, Texas and Florida.

State and local health officials interviewed three of the people exposed in the outbreak, and all three reported eating "RAW FARM"-brand raw cheddar cheese.

Two patients have been hospitalized with no deaths reported, officials said.

The FDA said it recommended "RAW FARM" voluntarily remove the cheese products from the market, but the firm declined.

The FDA said this type of E. coli can cause serious kidney problems requiring hospitalization and can lead to death. Sick people in this outbreak are young children, with a median age of three years old.

Officials advise consumers to contact a medical provider immediately if they have consumed the product and experience any symptoms of E. coli, including severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, fever, nausea or vomiting.

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