Missing Daytona Beach children found dead in pond: DBPD

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Two young children who were reported missing in Daytona Beach have been found dead, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department (DBPD).

Police had been searching for 5-year-old Elijah and 3-year-old Kashh after they were reported missing from the area of 1361 N. Clyde Morris Blvd.

In an update, the department said both children were located deceased in a nearby pond.

Police have not released details about the circumstances surrounding the children's deaths.

DBPD said the department is continuing to investigate and asked the community to allow detectives time to determine exactly what happened.

The department also requested that the public be mindful of the family's privacy as they navigate the tragedy.

At this time, Daytona Beach police said they will not be providing additional statements or participating in media interviews.