The Seminole Tribe of Florida is suing DraftKings, claiming it's operating an illegal sports-betting operation in the state.
An agreement between Governor Ron DeSantis and the Seminole Tribe grants it exclusive rights to run sports betting in Florida.
The Seminole tribe filed a lawsuit in Broward County Thursday morning. It claims DraftKings is violating that agreement and that the tribe has the right to sue.
'My heart breaks': Woman describes helping injured students after deadly school bus crash in Polk County
A woman on her way to work Monday morning found herself helping injured Winter Haven High School students after a school bus crash that killed two people.
Woman describes helping injured students after deadly school bus crash in Polk County