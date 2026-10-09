Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
24  WX Alerts
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Seminole tribe of Florida is suing DraftKings

A current agreement made with Gov. Desantis grants the Tribe rights to run sports betting in Florida.
Seminole Tribe of Florida suing DraftKings
Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa.png
Posted

The Seminole Tribe of Florida is suing DraftKings, claiming it's operating an illegal sports-betting operation in the state.

An agreement between Governor Ron DeSantis and the Seminole Tribe grants it exclusive rights to run sports betting in Florida.

The Seminole tribe filed a lawsuit in Broward County Thursday morning. It claims DraftKings is violating that agreement and that the tribe has the right to sue.

'My heart breaks': Woman describes helping injured students after deadly school bus crash in Polk County

A woman on her way to work Monday morning found herself helping injured Winter Haven High School students after a school bus crash that killed two people.

Woman describes helping injured students after deadly school bus crash in Polk County

Latest Florida News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.