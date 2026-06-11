Missing since 1997: New age-progression image released of Sabrina Aisenberg of Valrico

FLORIDA — A newly released age-progression image shows what Sabrina Aisenberg, who was last seen as an infant in her Valrico home nearly 28 years ago, may look like today.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children worked with a forensic artist to create the updated image in hopes it might generate tips to help solve one of Florida’s most well‑known missing child cases.

"Age-progression images can spark recognition that leads to critical new information," said John Bischoff, vice president of NCMEC's Missing Children Division. "We hope this image of Sabrina reaches someone who recognizes her, or perhaps even Sabrina herself, and helps bring long-awaited answers to her family and the community."

Sabrina was five months old when she vanished from her crib on Nov. 24, 1997.

Her parents, Marlene and Steve Aisenberg, told investigators they found the garage door and a door into their home open that morning.

Extensive searches followed, and the case drew national attention, including a feature on "America’s Most Wanted."

What happened to Sabrina still remains unknown.

Her parents have continued to look for her over the decades.

"We are sharing this photo with the belief that someone may recognize her," said Steve Aisenberg.

"After 28 years we still believe answers are possible, and we ask the public to take a moment to look closely and share this image and call in with information that will help bring her home. Sabrina we love you, we miss you and we look forward to the day we are reunited as a family."

Sabrina has blue eyes, brown hair and a birthmark in the shape of a "Y" on the back of her shoulder.

Anyone with information can contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1‑800‑THE‑LOST.