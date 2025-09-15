Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Mothers turn in sons to face charges for Florida grade school vandalism worth $50,000 in damage

(Source: Raycom Media)
DELTONA, Fla. (AP) — Two boys were turned in by their mothers on Monday to face charges for allegedly causing $50,000 worth of vandalism damage to a central Florida elementary school's media center, investigators said.

The 12- and 13-year-old boys broke into Friendship Elementary School in Deltona on Saturday during the daytime and then returned at night to cause more damage, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office. Deltona is about 30 miles (48 km) north of Orlando.

Video posted by the sheriff's office showed a shattered glass door, overturned tables and shelves, shredded books, and graffiti.

The boys confessed to the vandalism, according to a social media post from the sheriff's office.

They were charged with burglary, trespassing, criminal mischief, and theft.

