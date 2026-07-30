Nearly 100 more cases of cyclosporiasis reported in a week in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health is reporting more cases of cyclosporiasis in the state.

According to the disease tracker on the Florida Department of Health's website, there have been 254 confirmed or probable cases statewide between May 1 and July 25. The state added nearly 100 more cases from reporting for July 18 (157).

All counties in the Tampa Bay area are reporting at least one case, with Pinellas (11) and Hillsborough (8) reporting the highest cases.

Most of the cases are in Lee, Miami-Dade, Orange and Collier counties, according to State of Florida reporting.

Cyclosporiasis is caused by a microscopic parasite that can contaminate fresh food or water and lead to severe diarrhea in those infected.

There is an antibiotic to treat the infection, so if you have the primary symptoms for more than a couple of days, it is recommended that you reach out to your doctor to get tested.

The center of the outbreak has been in northern states, including Michigan, where more than 10,000 cases have been reported.