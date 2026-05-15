Palm Beach International Airport to officially change name to President Donald J. Trump International Airport

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ruled that the Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) will change its name to the President Donald J. Trump International Airport.
The FAA said effective July 9, the name change must be implemented to match the National Airspace System Resource (NASR) database.
The action implements the airport name in Class C and Class E airspace. The request for the name change was received on May 4.
Fired Hillsborough major blew nearly twice legal limit, had Jack Daniel's in his patrol vehicle
Major Troy Morgan, who oversaw DUI enforcement for the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, blew a 0.125 and 0.143 on a breathalyzer test after reporting for duty.
Fired HCSO major blew nearly twice legal limit, had Jack Daniel's in vehicle