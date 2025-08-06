Palm Coast woman arrested for posing as registered nurse: FCSO

PALM COAST, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) arrested a Palm Coast woman who deputies said posed as a licensed nurse and provided medical care to thousands of patients.
FCSO said the investigation into 29-year-old Autumn Bardisa began in January 2025 after hospital administrators reported she was using someone else’s license number.
Deputies said Bardisa was using the license number of a nurse who worked at a different hospital but had the same first name.
Bardisa had provided medical services to 4,486 individuals from June 2024 through January 2025, despite never holding a valid nursing license, according to the report.
On Aug 5, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Bardisa for seven counts of practicing a healthcare profession without a license and seven counts of fraudulent use of personal identification information.
FCSO said anyone who believes they may be a victim of Bardisa should contact them by email at fakenursecase@flaglersheriff.com for more information.
ABC Action News is using a photo of Bardisa due to her formerly held position and the possibility that there are other victims.
There are some truly inspiring people who call the Tampa Bay area home. People who overcome odds that others could not even imagine. Tampa Bay 28 anchor Lauren St. Germain met a woman who is doing just that, as she competes at an international level after 2 life-saving lung transplants.