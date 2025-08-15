Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Pride mural in Delray Beach violates Florida law: FDOT

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis' administration is moving forward on removing pride murals on city streets as the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) just sent a letter to the City of Delray Beach.

FDOT's letter to the city says its pride mural intersection is violating Florida law. The agency is giving the city a couple weeks to remove it or the state will have it removed.

The letter addressed to City Manager Terrence Moore reads in part:

"As required by state law, if the pavement markings are not removed by September 3, 2025, the Florida Department of Transportation will remove them by any appropriate method necessary without further notice. You are further notified that if the markings are removed by the Department, all costs associated with the removal will be assessed against City of Delray Beach.”
FDOT

The Florida Department of Transportation recently issued a memo stating cities must comply with rules regarding uniform pavement surface markings.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc.

