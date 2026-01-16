Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Report: Woman died after incident involving Universal Studios ride

Universal Studios Florida
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AP Photo/John Raoux)
In this Monday, Aug. 5, 2019 photo, guests cool off under a water mist by the globe at Universal Studios City Walk at Universal Studios Florida in Orlando, Fla.
Universal Studios Florida
Posted
and last updated

ORLANDO, Fla. — A woman died after an incident involving Universal’s Revenge of the Mummy ride on Nov. 25, 2025, according to a report from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

The report said an unidentified 70-year-old woman was unresponsive after an incident involving the ride and she later died at the hospital.

The MOU Exempt Fatalities Report is a report detailing injuries or deaths at some of Florida’s largest theme parks. It was last updated on Jan. 15.

The Revenge of the Mummy is a thrill ride located at Universal Studios Florida. The ride opened in 2004, according to the theme park’s website.

Abandoned 'zombie house' where owner died undiscovered for years gets stunning renovation

A dilapidated St. Petersburg home where the owner's skeletal remains were found years after his death has been transformed from a neighborhood eyesore to a dream home.

Abandoned 'zombie house' where owner died undiscovered for years gets stunning renovation

Latest Florida News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.