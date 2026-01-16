Report: Woman died after incident involving Universal Studios ride

ORLANDO, Fla. — A woman died after an incident involving Universal’s Revenge of the Mummy ride on Nov. 25, 2025, according to a report from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

The report said an unidentified 70-year-old woman was unresponsive after an incident involving the ride and she later died at the hospital.

The MOU Exempt Fatalities Report is a report detailing injuries or deaths at some of Florida’s largest theme parks. It was last updated on Jan. 15.

The Revenge of the Mummy is a thrill ride located at Universal Studios Florida. The ride opened in 2004, according to the theme park’s website.