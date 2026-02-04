Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
5  WX Alerts
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Retired Army sergeant killed in vehicle incident on MacDill Air Force Base

MacDill AFB
WFTS
MacDill AFB
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — A retired Army sergeant was killed in a vehicle incident on MacDill Air Force Base Tuesday.

“Team MacDill is mourning the loss of a member of our military family taken from us too soon,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Ed Szczepanik, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander.

Col. Szczepanik confirmed an Army E-5 was struck and killed by a motor vehicle at 10 p.m. Tuesday, and the victim's identity is being withheld until at least 24 hours after next of kin are notified.

The 6th Security Forces Squadron is actively investigating the incident, according to Szczepanik.

How journalists battle the rise of AI fake news

As News Literacy Week kicks off in partnership with Scripps News, Tampa Bay 28 reporter Michael Paluska sat down with fact-checkers at PolitiFact to learn how they combat misinformation in the age of AI.

AI is making fake news harder to spot: How journalists at PolitiFact debunk it

Latest Florida News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.