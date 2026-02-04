Retired Army sergeant killed in vehicle incident on MacDill Air Force Base

TAMPA, Fla. — A retired Army sergeant was killed in a vehicle incident on MacDill Air Force Base Tuesday.

“Team MacDill is mourning the loss of a member of our military family taken from us too soon,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Ed Szczepanik, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander.

Col. Szczepanik confirmed an Army E-5 was struck and killed by a motor vehicle at 10 p.m. Tuesday, and the victim's identity is being withheld until at least 24 hours after next of kin are notified.

The 6th Security Forces Squadron is actively investigating the incident, according to Szczepanik.